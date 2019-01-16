PSNI say man at GP Out of Hours stand-off was ‘taken to safety’

A stand off at a GP Out of Hours Surgery has ended after a man barricaded himself into the building close to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Police and the NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with the man who is understood to be in his 40s.

Police surround GP Out of Hours Service at Craigavon Hospital

There were concerns for the man’s welfare and staff from the Southern Health Trust were involved with the PSNI in negotiating with him.

A Tweet from the Southern Trust this morning said: “Incident has now been stood down. Traffic is getting back to normal now. Sorry for any disruption.”

PSNI Inspector Gary Moore said: “Police received a report of concern for safety of a man at Craigavon Area Hospital shortly after 8:35am this morning (Wednesday, 16th January).

“Police attended, along with other emergency services, and located the man at the Out of Hours GP surgery. The man was subsequently taken to safety and there have been no reports of any injuries.”

Pacemaker Press Belfast 16-01-2019: Incident at Craigavon Hospital. Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Craigavon Area Hospital. In a message on Twitter the Southern Health Trust said: "There is an incident ongoing on the Craigavon Area Hospital site.'Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, after speaking with local police: “This was a very concerning incident for all involved.

“A male in his 40s did barricade himself in an area of the Out of Hours surgery in Craigavon Area Hospital.

“The police were concerned for the individuals safety and therefore police and health professionals were called to deal with the situation.

“I am thankful that the operation has been stood down and that no one was injured. I would thank the PSNI and others involved for their swift and effective response.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has expressed relief that a stand off at the Out of Hours surgery in the grounds of Craigavon Hospital ended with no one being injured.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The police and health service staff had been negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself into the health facility for several hours.

“Thankfully the incident has come to an end with no one being hurt.

“I am sure this was a shocking incident for health staff and members of the public who were caught up in it.”

Mr O’Dowd praised the professionalism of the PSNI officers involved and the health staff who helped bring the incident to a peaceful ending.

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said: “I want to praise the swift actions of all emergency service personnel involved in this morning’s incident in protecting the public and Trust staff.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was tasked to the incident at 9.39am this morning and two appliances from Portadown and Lurgan attended.

“Fire Crews were called to an incident at Craigavon Area Hospital. No action was required by Firefighters. The incident was dealt with at 11am.”