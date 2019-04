Police are appealing for information about an assault which took place at Scotch Quarter in Carrick on Saturday March 30.

The attack occurred outside the Progressive Building Society and Mauds between 7.30 pm and 7.50 pm.

Police say that they are aware of CCTV in the area and wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

If anyone can assist the PSNI with their inquiries, they should ring 101 with ref 1373 dated 30/3/19 or Crimsestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.