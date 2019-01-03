PSNI step up presence in Ballyclare after criminal damage

Police continue to provide a “strong visible presence” in Ballyclare following recent anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the town centre.

Last weekend, a window at the Free Presbyterian Church was smashed with a metal bar.

PSNI logo

PSNI Newtownabbey is appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to damage caused last Friday night to come forward.

Enquiries are continuing and police are asking witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 518 29/12/18.

A spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “We have spoken with members of the community and elected representatives in relation to anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Ballyclare town centre.

“We have been in contact with Paul Girvin MP for the area and our local street pastors seeking solutions.

“Police continue to provide a strong, visible presence to the community of Ballyclare to keep those who live and work in the area safe. Officers engage with a variety of key partner agencies and stakeholders and welcome the opportunity to speak with members of the community around policing.

The PSNI has also urged parents to know the whereabouts of their children.

The spokesperson added: “Please have a word before we end up with an arrest charge and court appearance.”