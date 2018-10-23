PSNI swoop to arrest four NI men under Terrorism Act

The PSNI arrested four men in Northern Ireland under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the Turf Lodge area.

The four men aged 42, 35, 33 and 30 were arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The men were arrested in the Poleglass and Twinbrook areas of West Belfast on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the Turf Lodge area on September 28.

The arrests followed searches on a number of properties which resulted in a number of items being seized, as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

The suspects have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Speaking about the arrests, Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “As part of our investigations into ongoing dissident republican activity we arrested four men earlier today. These arrests are in connection to a vicious paramilitary style attack on a man in the Turf Lodge area on 28 September which we believe was carried out on behalf of ANP.

“Despite claims from the groups responsible for carrying out these paramilitary style attacks that they are protecting their communities, they are only ever about people cementing their own status and control over their communities. The thugs carrying out these brutal attacks gave no thought to the psychological damage that they cause to people witnessing these attacks.

“We are committed to protecting the community from all types of violence linked to paramilitaries and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to keep people safe.”