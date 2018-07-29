PSNI tell parents 'you are responsible for your children' after youth injured in organised fight

Police have said "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" after a youth was knocked unconscious during ANOTHER organised fight.

A post on PSNI North Belfast Facebook page says: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

"We had ANOTHER organised fight last night between youths on the Crumlin Road.

"This resulted in 1 youth being knocked unconscious.

"THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE.

"YOU are responsible for YOUR children."

The post adds: "We do not want to put any youth into the judicial system but be under no illusion, we will not accept this type of behaviour and will deal with it robustly.

"Speak to your kids, tell them the dangers of this behaviour before we have to, and know where they are and what they're up to."