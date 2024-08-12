PSNI thank public for assistance after missing vulnerable Brendan Taggart who was last seen in Castle Court shopping is found 'safe and well'
Yesterday an appeal for information about then missing Mr Taggart was launched.
The appeal said: ‘Brendan, who is vulnerable, has been missing since around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday 11 August and was last sighted in Castle Court Shopping Centre, Belfast.
He is described as slim, 5ft 2in, short grey hair, and has a small brown mark on the side of his face.
He was last seen wearing a navy jacket and navy bottoms, with a black bag.
Brendan is believed to be in the Belfast area but also has links to Newry.’
But later an update from the PSNI said: ‘Missing person Brendan Taggart has been found safe and well.
‘Thanks to all for their help in locating him.’
