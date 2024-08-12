Brendan Taggart

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in their search for missing and vulnerable Brendan Taggart.

Yesterday an appeal for information about then missing Mr Taggart was launched.

The appeal said: ‘Brendan, who is vulnerable, has been missing since around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday 11 August and was last sighted in Castle Court Shopping Centre, Belfast.

He is described as slim, 5ft 2in, short grey hair, and has a small brown mark on the side of his face.

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket and navy bottoms, with a black bag.

Brendan is believed to be in the Belfast area but also has links to Newry.’

But later an update from the PSNI said: ‘Missing person Brendan Taggart has been found safe and well.