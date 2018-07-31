PSNI to host hate crime discussion as part of Belfast Pride Festival

The PSNI will tonight host a 'Hate Crime Discussion' at the Ulster University Belfast Campus in this year's annual Belfast Pride Festival.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: “Hate crime should not be tolerated and victims should be encouraged and feel confident that when they contact police that their concerns will be taken seriously and responded to appropriately.

“This event, which will be facilitated by our advocate from The Rainbow Project, will provide an opportunity to find out more about how we investigate and support victims through the criminal justice process.

"It will also provide the public with the opportunity to ask questions of our panel which will be made up of officers and staff from various roles and departments from within our organisation.

“We want to hear your views on how we can inform our response to hate crime. If you can’t be with us in the room you can still join in the event or submit a question prior to it www.slido.comand entering #PolicingWithPride.

“We will also have a number of ‘Policing with Pride’ liveried vehicles carrying a ‘Hate Crime is Unacceptable – To Stop It, Report It’ message that will also be used during Pride week in Belfast, Newry and Derry/Londonderry.”

The statement adds that officers and staff have taken part in Pride events for many years "however last year was the first time that police officers took part in the Pride parade in uniform".

"PSNI officers taking part in the parade this year will again be permitted to wear their uniform should they wish to do so," it adds.