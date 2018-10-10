PSNI to host National Black Police Association conference in Belfast

The National Black Police Association (NBPA) will hold its annual conference and general meeting in Belfast today and tomorrow.

The event at Titanic Belfast – NBPA’s 20th annual conference – will involve almost 200 delegates from more than 30 police forces across the UK and Ireland. It is being hosted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for the first time.

The theme for this year’s conference is: ‘20 years on: the MacPherson Inquiry: How far have we come?’

One of the keynote speakers is Bevan Powell MBE, Chair and founding member of the National Initiative for Leadership and Empowerment.

As part of the conference there will be a number of panel events and workshops taking place where those attending will have the opportunity to network and engage with delegates from a range of different policing organisations.

President of the NBPA, Sergeant Tola Munro said: “I am delighted the National Black Police Association’s 20th anniversary conference is being held in Belfast. We have worked closely with our colleagues in the PSNI Ethnic Minority Police Association and other Ethnic Minority Associations across the UK to ensure this conference will allow people to engage, debate and discuss how far we have come since the MacPherson Inquiry and although we have come a long way, we know there is still work needs to be completed. “We will be asking ask ourselves over the next two days: ‘How far have we come?’ and discussing how we can continue to improve the legitimacy of policing in the UK.”

Discussing the conference, PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton and National Police Chiefs’ Council Hate Crime UK Lead said: “I am extremely proud to stand alongside colleagues from the National Black Police Association and our own Ethnic Minority Police Association in promoting good race relations and equality of opportunity within all police services.

“This is an extensive programme and I am pleased to say that we have secured the attendance of a number of keynote speakers including the Home Secretary Sajid Javid who will present via video link, representatives from the Metropolitan Police Service and locally from the Equality Commission and from our own service.

“It is more important than ever that we stand united in the face of hatred and discrimination. Hate crime is a heinous crime and all police services across the UK and Ireland are reaching out to everyone to monitor and respond to tensions, offer reassurance and strengthen bonds. Hate crime, in all its forms is wrong.”

Also as part of the conference a number of awards will be presented, with one special award going to Constable Wayne Marques.

Wayne was the British Transport Police officer who bravely confronted the London Bridge terrorist attackers.

For more information about the National Black Police Association log on to www.nbpa.co.uk