PSNI warning to motorists: take extra care on wintry roads

Police have issued a warning to drivers across Northern Ireland to take extra care on the roads as the wintry conditions continue to take hold.

Early this morning the PSNI tweeted: "Take extra care driving today. Frosty start to the morning with lots of snow and ice on the roads. Motorists should drive slowly and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front."

The following advice to drivers was also published on the government services website, NI Direct.

During adverse weather, you should:

- clear ice and snow off all windows, lights, number plate, and vehicle roof before you set off

- make sure the mirrors are clear and windows are de-misted thoroughly

- use at least dipped headlights in poor visibility

- keep well back from the road user in front

- be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible

- be prepared for the road conditions to change over relatively short distances

Even after roads have been treated in winter, driving conditions may remain challenging, especially if the road location and layout mean there is a high risk of ice. Be aware that ice forms more easily on:

- hilly or exposed roads

- roads that pass under or over a bridge

- roads shaded by trees or buildings

- Try not to brake suddenly in icy conditions - it may lock up the wheels and you could skid.

If you start to skid:

- release the brake pedal fully or ease off the accelerator

- steer into the skid

- as you straighten, steer back along the road