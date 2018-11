Police say they are no longer treating the death of Ballymena man Rab McMaster as murder.

The PSNI said on Thursday that detectives from Serious Crime Branch are no longer treating the death of a 40-year-old man at Devenagh Court, Ballymena on November 22 as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Following our enquiries we are no longer treating this is as a murder investigation. CID detectives in Ballymena are however continuing to look into the circumstances of his death.”