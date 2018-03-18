PSNI: We made 23 arrests during St Patrick’s celebrations

The PSNI have said they made 23 arrests in and around the city centre and the Holylands areas during the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Belfast.

Superintendent Robert Murdie said: “A complex police and partnership operation was in place yesterday to help ensure that the large number of events that took place in the city passed off peacefully.

“Police made a total of 23 arrests in and around the city centre and Holylands areas during yesterday and last night. The arrests, linked to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city, were for a range of public order offences such as disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and minor assaults including assaults on police.

“While the majority of people celebrating in the city yesterday did so in a good natured and respectful fashion some did not heed our message to act and drink responsibly. Police responded to numerous reports of unacceptable anti-social conduct and young people drinking alcohol in the street. In fact, the majority of those arrested were under the influence of alcohol.

“Police along with partner agencies, and in consultation with the local community, will review all of the planning for St Patrick’s Day and its associated events and will take away whatever learning there is to improve the experience in future for residents and visitors alike.”

A 19-year-old male is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday charged with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

A 19-year-old male is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on April 12 charged with obstructing police and resisting police. A 24-year-old male is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on April 13 charged with criminal damage.

An 18-year-old male is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on April 13 charged with disorderly behaviour, assault on police and obstruction of a road. A number of other persons were dealt with by way of community resolution notices and penalty notices of disorder. A number of others remain in police custody at this time.