PSNI were 'in pursuit' of stolen car before Ardoyne crash

Police have issued a statement appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision on the Crumlin Road yesterday evening.

"Superintendent Muir Clark said: 'While I would like to thank those witnesses who have already come forward, I appeal to anyone who has any information about this collision, or who may have seen the distinctive Black Audi a1 car, registration number GD18SJU, between the time it was reported stolen from Thirlmere Gardens in North Belfast at 2.30am Sunday 1 July through to 6.55pm on Tuesday 3 July, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1442 3/07/18.'

Car involved in bad crash in Ardoyne

He added: “I can confirm that following a number of reports about the black Audi being driven erratically in the North Belfast area yesterday evening, police patrols were alerted to search for the vehicle.

"Specially trained police officers subsequently located the stolen car.

"The car failed to stop, made off and police initiated a pursuit. The car crashed a short time later.

“As is normal practice, The Police Ombudsman’s Office have been notified and are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation.”