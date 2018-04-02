PSNI ‘working with community’ on flags

Image sent in by Co Down councillor Alan Lewis of a flag in Newcastle, Co Down, which reads 'Cumann Na Mban', along with an image of a rifle
Image sent in by Co Down councillor Alan Lewis of a flag in Newcastle, Co Down, which reads 'Cumann Na Mban', along with an image of a rifle

The police have said they are “working with community representatives” over the appearance of republican flags in Newcastle, Co Down.

Alan Lewis, a UUP councillor for the area, said that the flags (pictured) bore the logo of “Cumann na mBan” – a proscribed woman’s paramilitary organisation – which he said had appeared in the town’s central promenade over the weekend.

The PSNI it is “aware of a number of flags being flown”, and is “working with community representatives to resolve the issues associated with flags in the area and to find acceptable solutions”.

However, it added: “The removal of flags is not an issue for the PSNI.”