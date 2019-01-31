Pub blaze: Road closure may stretch into evening rush hour, say police

The Upper Newtownards Road in Dundonald remains closed as firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at a public house in the area.

There is widespread traffic disruption in the vicinity of The Lewis pub, which is close to the Ulster Hospital.

A road closure has been put in place between East Link Road and Church Road while emergency services crews attend the scene, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

“It’s anticipated that the road closure on the Upper Newtownards Road may stretch into the evening rush hour as NIFRS tackle the fire at The Lewis. To help prevent additional congestion we would ask motorists to please avoid Dundonald and seek an alternative route,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Belfast-bound traffic coming from Ards can seek an alternative route via Craigantlet, while traffic coming from the Comber direction can travel via Carryduff.”

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said 30 firefighters – five fire crews and two specialist appliances – are in attendance at the incident.

The scene at the Lewis pub in Dundonald, east Belfast. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“NIFRS received a call at 8.16am this morning (31 January 2019) to a fire at a bar on the Upper Newtownards Road,” she said.

“Several fire appliances are currently attending the incident and firefighting operations are ongoing. There are no reports of any casualties or rescues involved in this incident.

“The Upper Newtownards Road is closed between East Link Road and Church Road.”

Describing the fire as “devastating”, Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “It is devastating to see the footage of the fire at one of our members’ premises this morning at The Lewis in Dundonald.

“Our thoughts are with the management and staff and we’ll do all we can to support them at this time.”