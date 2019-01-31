Pub fire causing widespread traffic disruption

The fire is at The Lewis site on Upper Newtownards Road. Pic by Google
Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at commercial premises in the Upper Newtownards Road area of Dundonald.

There is widespread traffic disruption in the area, which is close to the Ulster Hospital.

A road closure has been put in place while emergency services crews attend the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four fire crews are in attendance at the incident at The Lewis pub site.

PSNI Road Policing tweeted: “The Upper Newtownards Road is closed between the Eastlink Road and Church Road this morning following a report of a fire in the area. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance and motorists advised to avoid the area.”

There are no further details at this time.