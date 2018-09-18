Public invited to have say on future of policing

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Policing Board are seeking people’s views in order to help shape the future of policing.

The 2018 public consultation on local policing was launched at the end of last month as part of the Local Policing Review which will explore how police can best meet public need and demands and deliver the most effective local policing.

A series of public consultation meetings will take place at venues around Belfast over the next couple of weeks to give people the chance to have their say.

Belfast District Commander, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said: “This consultation will give our local community and stakeholders an insight into the complexity of policing and the opportunity to share their views on how we can meet the changing demands and priorities we face.

“Our Policing and Community Safety Partnership will be hosting a series of public consultation meetings over the next number of weeks at locations across Belfast to allow you the chance to have your say. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all members of our community to attend and take part.”

The PCSP-hosted public consultation meetings will take place at the following venues:

• Girdwood Community Hub on September 20 at 7pm.

• Park Avenue Hotel, Holywood Road on October 2 at 7pm.

• Malone House, Barnett Demesne, Malone Road on October 3 at 7pm.

• Sally Gardens Community Centre, Bell Steele Road, Dunmurry on October 4 at 7pm.

Chief Superintendent Roberts continued: “If you cannot attend the public meeting there are other opportunities to share your views. You can provide responses to three key questions on our website at www.psni.prioritysimulator.com/demographics

“We have also developed a prioritisation simulator which can be completed online at psni.prioritysimulator.com. This will provide you with an insight into the range of issues and challenges involved in allocating policing resources and you will be able to prioritise where you think resources should be focused in the future.

“We need your views to help us meet the challenges of the future and continue to deliver the police service you want and need.”

Cllr Brian Heading, Belfast PCSP Chairperson said: “The Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is very mindful of the increasing complex pressures on diminishing PSNI resources and with this in mind it is even more essential that people use the opportunity to participate in this public consultation. We encourage people to attend the upcoming events or participate on line.”

The consultation will run from August 30 to November 9.

For more information log on to www.psni.police.uk/my-area/publicconsultation