Public praised as man is rescued from river

Members of the public, who used a life ring to aid a man who had entered the River Foyle in Londonderry have been praised by Foyle Search and Rescue.

At 12:40pm today, Foyle Search & Rescue were tasked by the PSNI to reports that a person had been seen entering the river.

Foyle Search and Rescue Boat crew, who were conducting search operations on the water, were diverted to the reported location, where they rescued a man from the river.

He was transferred to their FSR base at Prehen where he was assessed and treated for cold water shock by FSR Emergency First Responders.

He was then transferred to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.