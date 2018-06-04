Public urged to engage with MPs on legacy proposals inquiry

UUP justice spokesman Doug Beattie MLA has urged people to make their views known to MPs about government proposals on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

Mr Beattie is asking the public to engage with the ongoing Westminster committee inquiry into the legacy mechanisms proposed in the Stormont House Agreement – and to make their views known to the committee.

The MLA said the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is currently conducting an inquiry to examine the scope of the government’s consultation on legacy matters, in an effort to ensure that the government’s own legacy consultation meets the needs of victims and survivors.

“This Westminster committee is seeking views regarding the legacy mechanism contained within the Stormont House Agreement of 2014,” he said.

“This includes the Historical Investigations Unit; an Independent Commission on Information Retrieval (ICIR); an Implementation and Reconciliation Group (IRG); and an Oral History Archive (OHA).

“The Ulster Unionist Party has already voiced major misgivings with a number of aspects of these legacy mechanisms – not least the HIU – and we will be making a submission to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee to ensure they are aware of our views.”

He urged anyone with an interest in Troubles legacy matters to ensure that they make their views known to the committee before the closing date of June 15.

Contact the NI Affairs committee on 020 7219 2173 or see; www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/northern-ireland-affairs-committee/news-parliament-2017/consultation-stormont-house-agreement-17-19/