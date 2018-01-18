PUP leader Billy Hutchinson breaks hip in 'nasty fall'

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson has broken his hip after a "pretty nasty fall".

News of the accident was revealed by PUP Councillor Julie Anne Corr-Johnston on social media this afternoon.

In her post she says: "Party Leader and Belfast City Cllr Billy Hutchinson has had a pretty nasty fall and, as a result, has been hospitalised pending surgery for a broken hip.

"Much to his frustration Billy is likely to be out of action for a while however our Deputy Leader Dr John Kyle and I will endeavour to pick up on any casework, meetings and council responsibilities in his absence.

Wishing Billy a speedy recovery!"