Pup ‘thrown’ from a car

A ten week old pup was left abandoned at the side of the road near Portadown yesterday (Tuesday, July 17).

The pup was recovered by a member of local charity Portadown Cares.

Posting a picture of the pup on their Facebook page the charity said: “Two of Portadown’s finest ‘ladies’ decided to throw this little one from their car in the early hours of this morning on the Tandragee Road.

“Poor little thing is only about nine or ten weeks old and was terrified!

“Luckily one of our committee members witnessed the incident and the pup was rescued and taken to safety.

“Sleep well tonight ‘ladies’.”

The charity went on to stress: “We posted this to raise awareness, at the minute the pup is not available for rehoming!”