Q&A - On my plate: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP

Find out what the politician likes to eat and what he can’t stand!
Your ultimate death-row, last-night-on-earth meal, would be...
Thick vegetable soup, steak, champ and peas with pepper sauce, pavlova and coffee with After Eights.
The thing you still can’t make is...
I can’t make make anything that isn’t beans on toast.
Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be...
A tin of Scotch Broth (or beans).
The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is...
A can opener.
If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is...
Cup of tea with a chocolate biscuit
Your favourite childhood dinner was always...
Homemade chunky chips with beans and sausages! (My mum made the best chips ever)
For dinner last night you ate... .
Chicken Caesar salad (well it’s summer).
Your takeaway of choice is...
Curried king prawns with boiled rice.
Your hangover cure has to be...
Hangovers - what are they?
And you really can’t stomach...
Cucumber!