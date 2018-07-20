Q&A - On my plate: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP

Find out what the politician likes to eat and what he can’t stand!

Your ultimate death-row, last-night-on-earth meal, would be...

Thick vegetable soup, steak, champ and peas with pepper sauce, pavlova and coffee with After Eights.

The thing you still can’t make is...

I can’t make make anything that isn’t beans on toast.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be...

A tin of Scotch Broth (or beans).

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is...

A can opener.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is...

Cup of tea with a chocolate biscuit

Your favourite childhood dinner was always...

Homemade chunky chips with beans and sausages! (My mum made the best chips ever)

For dinner last night you ate... .

Chicken Caesar salad (well it’s summer).

Your takeaway of choice is...

Curried king prawns with boiled rice.

Your hangover cure has to be...

Hangovers - what are they?

And you really can’t stomach...

Cucumber!