QFT showcases Arts & Older People project

The QFT in south Belfast has been working with three over 60s community groups in a special project based on their memories of cinema and the films they have seen over the last 50 years, supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Arts & Older People Programme.

Three community groups, The Link, Words Alive and Voices Women’s Group, worked with community artist and author, Jan Carson, filmmaker, Joanne Barnett, and local artist, Jonathan Brennan, to create their own movie trailers and posters based on their memories of film, with these new works showcased at a special screening and exhibition held at the QFT.

The Arts and Older People programme aims to improve well-being by offering opportunities for older people to actively engage in the arts. Since 2010, the programme has supported the delivery of 120 arts projects to older people across the region.

Marion Campbell, learning co-ordinator, QFT, said: “The benefits of how engaging with the arts improves well-being for people of all ages should not be underestimated, and for some can be a real life-line.”

Lorraine Calderwood, Arts & Older People Programme officer, added: “The links between creative expression though participation in the arts and improved wellbeing are now well established. The Arts Council’s Arts & Older People Programme has evidenced how successful the arts are in making a positive impact on older people, tackling social issues such as isolation and social exclusion. With the help of professional artists these projects give a much needed voice to our older citizens.”

Artist and author Jan Carson, who has been working with the participants, added: “As is often the case with community arts projects, people were quite shy and restrained during the first session, and several participants said they’d be hesitant about taking part in the filmmaking. It was incredible to see two of the less confident participants really throw themselves into the film making session, discovering that they both thoroughly enjoyed the experience and had a natural aptitude for performing in front of the camera.”

For more details on the Arts Council’s Arts & Older People Programme visit www.artscouncil-ni.org.