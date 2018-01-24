Quarter of children in NI are living in poverty, says report

A quarter of children in Northern Ireland are living in poverty, new research has suggested.

Figures published yesterday by the End Child Poverty coalition show that 25.12% children are living in poverty in the Province, which represents an increase from 24% in 2015.

According to the report, a child is defined as living in poverty if they are part of a family living on less than 60% of the average household income – around £248 per week.

The statistics, broken down by constituency, are as follows: Foyle (34.38%), Belfast West (33.91%); Belfast North (32.50%); East Londonderry (27.86%); Newry and Armagh (27.84%); West Tyrone (27.77%); Mid Ulster (25.07%); Fermanagh and South Tyrone (24.27%); South Down (24.26%); North Antrim (23.41%); Upper Bann (23.06%); Strangford (21.94%); Belfast East (21.90%); East Antrim (21.77%); Belfast South (20.74%); South Antrim (18.70%); North Down (18.30%); Lagan Valley (17.67%).

Peter Bryson, NI spokesman for End Child Poverty and Head of Save the Children in Northern Ireland, said: ‘Due to the extent of child poverty, children across Northern Ireland are being denied the happy childhoods and the good start in life other children take for granted.

“When these figures were last published, we said they were forecast to rise and today’s report is confirmation of that.

“Furthermore, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warns that the level of child poverty in Northern Ireland will increase to more than 30% by 2020 without major interventions to support family income and opportunities for low income children.”