Queen’s coronation to be focus of new television documentary

The Queen has made a rare appearance in a television documentary to comment on the experience of her coronation in 1953.

The BBC programme, which tells the story of the crown jewels and the ceremony of crowning a new monarch, features the Queen chatting with royal commentator Alastair Bruce.

In the hour-long film The Coronation, the Queen recollects: “I’ve seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”

Three weeks after she turned 11, the then Princess Elizabeth saw her parents crowned at George VI’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 12 1937.

The Queen later acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 when her father died unexpectedly in his sleep at Sandringham in Norfolk.

A coronation was staged on June 2 the following year at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, said: “It is a real honour to have Her Majesty the Queen revealing her intimate knowledge of the crown jewels - and fond childhood memories from when her father was crowned King George VI in this very special film for BBC One.

“In her own words, the Queen will bring to life the enduring symbolic importance of the coronation ceremonies for modern audiences to enjoy.”

The format of the programme is similar to the BBC documentary Elizabeth At 90 with the Queen filmed in conversation with Mr Bruce as they watch private and official film footage.

The film features eyewitness accounts of those who participated in the coronation.

The Coronation will be screened on BBC One on January 14 at 8pm.