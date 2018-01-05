Queen 'very pleased' at news Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting second child

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

The Queen and the royal family are "very pleased" to hear the couple's news, said a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

The announcement came as equestrian champion Zara and former England rugby player Tindall enjoyed a working holiday in Australia.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "I can confirm Zara is pregnant with her second child."

The pregnancy comes just over a year since the couple lost a baby in the days before Christmas 2016, just a few weeks after the Tindalls had announced Zara was expecting.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news."