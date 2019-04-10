‘Quilts of Joy’ exhibition in Larne over Easter period

Parish Piecemakers, the sewing group at St Cedma’s Church, Larne, will be holding a new exhibition, Quilts of Joy, over the Easter period.

Anne Marcus, organiser, explained: “Over the last 14 months the sewers have been stitching away creating a display of light, hope and joy in colourful quilts to celebrate Easter and decorate the interior of the church. Some quilts are traditionally ecclesiastical in nature while others are fun and humorous and throughout them all the emphasis is on colour and light.

“We will be open for viewing on Easter Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm and then on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April we will be open and serving ‘tea and cake’ in the adjoining hall with Revamp preloved clothing pop up shop open for business. All proceeds to the new hall building fund.”