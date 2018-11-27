Rab McMaster: Mourners gather for funeral of Ballymena murder victim

Mourners gathered in the Co Antrim village of Ahoghill today for the funeral of Ballymena man Robin ‘Rab’ McMaster.

The 40-year-old former painter and decorator as found dead at his home in the Devenagh Court area of the town last Thursday.

Robin 'Rab' McMaster, 40, was found dead at his home in Ballymena on November 22. Police are treating his death as murder.

Police are treating his death as murder.

Grieving family and friends gathered at Logan’s Funeral Home in Ahoghill today for Mr McMaster’s funeral service.

Described by his brother Richard as “a big Ballymena United supporter”, his coffin was draped in the blue and white flag of his beloved home town team.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, Richard said his older brother was “a good fella who would have done anything to help you” and someone who “would have given you his last penny out of his own pocket.”

The 38-year-old said his brother was “great craic” and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Revealing that Ballymena United’s supporters plan to pay their own tribute to Rab at tonight’s Co Antrim Shield semi-final match against Linfield, Richard said they will hold a minute’s applause in the 40th minute in memory of their friend, who was a member of the Seven Towers Supporters’ Club and a regular at games home and away.

“We are all devastated by what’s happened. He will be sadly missed by the whole family circle,” Richard added.

Mr McMaster was laid to rest in Ahoghill New Cemetery.

He is survived by his mum Lorraine and siblings Richard, Lindsey and Wendy.

A 53-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into Mr McMaster’s death has been released on bail pending further inquiries, according to the PSNI.