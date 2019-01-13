Racing 92 star Simon Zebo says crowd comments he received were 'not on'

Simon Zebo has taken to Twitter to mark his annoyance at comments he said were made towards him during in Saturday's European Champions Cup game against Ulster.

In a post the Ireland wing Tweeted: "Also I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #NotOn Django wins in the end".

In his tweet he refers to Django Unchained - a Quentin Tarantino film about an African-American slave, was released in 2012.

According to the BBC, Ulster Rugby when asked for a response said that they condemned all forms of abuse.

Their statement added that Ulster "will work with the relevant parties to robustly investigate any complaints received".

European Champions Cup organisers told Irish broadcaster RTE on Sunday afternoon that they had "not received a formal complaint from Racing 92 regarding any alleged case of verbal abuse of one of the club's players".

"EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] is in contact with both Ulster Rugby and Racing 92, and will be making no further comment at this point," added the statement.

Simon Zebo's father is from the Caribbean island of Martinique while his mother is Irish.

Ulster beat the French club 26-22 in Saturday's game in Belfast and both remain in contention to qualify for the Champions Cup knockout stages.