Radio 4 programme for Mount Stewart

Co Down National Trust property Mount Stewart is to host Gardeners’ Question Time Summer Garden Party for the second year running.

The BBC Radio 4 programme comes to the shores of Strangford Lough on Saturday, June 8 to hold their annual party in the surrounds of Mount Stewart.

Tickets went on sale yesterday for the event at which the gurus of gardening – including Matthew Wilson, Bob Flowerdew, Bunny Guinness, James Wong, Pippa Greenwood, Matt Biggs, Matthew Pottage, Anne Swithinbank and GQT chairman Peter Gibbs – will be in attendance.