RAF centenary celebrated at Lough Erne event

The RAF’s centenary was celebrated by over 1,000 people on Saturday at one of the most important locations for RAF Coastal Command during the Battle of the Atlantic - Lough Erne in County Fermanagh.

During World War II crews from the RAF, Royal Canadian and Royal Australian Air Forces operated from the Lough using flying-boats such as the Sunderland and Catalina against the German U Boat fleet.

To mark the link with today’s RAF, an air display which included a veteran Catalina and a Tornado GR4 of IX (Bomber) Squadron aircraft overflew the old site of RAF Killadeas on Saturday.

The site is now occupied by Lough Erne Yacht club and a newly commissioned plaque remembering over 300 RAF and Commonwealth aircrew killed whilst operating from the Lough was unveiled by Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Harvey Smyth, who has been leading the introduction of the new multi-role F35 to RAF service.

AVM Smyth paid tribute to both those who had served in Northern Ireland and to the people of county Fermanagh for their important role in supporting the war effort during World War II.

“The Battle of the Atlantic was a strategically important battle during World War II and the bases we had here in County Fermanagh were essential to ensuring all of the UK had food and supplies which ultimately helped us win the war,” he said. “I’ve been really keen to be part of the RAF100 events in Northern Ireland.

“Just from here at Lough Erne more than three hundred aircrew gave their lives as part of Coastal Command. We have a great many young people here today and I hope events like this will inspire them to think about both our history and the way the RAF keeps the skies around our islands safe today.”