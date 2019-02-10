Rare solo show from Gilbert

Gilbert O’Sullivan will return to Ireland this September, kicking off a thee date tour in Belfast’s Ulster Hall on September 1 before playing Cork Opera House on September 3 and the National Concert Hall in Dublin on September 7 and 8.

As creative now as he has ever been across an outstanding career, the past few years have seen him showcase many sides of his musical personality.

Be it live shows with his band, full orchestral performances in the UK and Ireland, or exploring Latin music on 2015’s Latin Ala G! album, the iconic songwriter has continued to look to the future while his famous back catalogue has, as ever, won him the respect and adoration of fellow musicians and audiences all over the world.

Gilbert’s latest formidable self-titled album was released last August and reached Top 20 in the UK Charts, and to celebrate this release Gilbert will be performing a series of rare solo concerts that will see him present new songs alongside all his classics in an intimate, acoustic setting.