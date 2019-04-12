Rathlin and Ballycastle play host to music, whiskey and the spoken word

An event showcasing local voices takes place on Saturday, June 22 on Rathlin Island (11am to 6pm) and Ballycastle (7pm to midnight).

Distant Sky presented by Snow Water features a performance in St Thomas’ Church with Eilidh Patterson, whiskey sampling in McCuaig’s bar, and the launch of Tour Alaska, featuring Gerry Norman frontman of A Plastic Rose.

Back in Ballycastle, BBC’s Joe Lindsay will DJ in Anzac Bar.

Joe Lindsay commented: “We are incredibly pleased and humbled to be chosen as the platform for the launch of the terrific new Tour Alaska. We’ve seen the early sessions with these two and it was nothing short of breathtaking. To have Gerry launch this new project with us is unreal. This is just a wee snifter of what we have in store and we will be announcing the rest of the line-up in May.”