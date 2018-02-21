Raymond Johnston murder: Man arrested by detectives

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston in west Belfast have arrested a 34-year-old man under the Terrorism Act earlier today.

The man was arrested in the Poleglass area and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.



Raymond Johnston, 28, died after being shot at a house in Glenbawn Avenue just before 8pm on February 13.



The arrest was made following seven planned searches in West Belfast.



A number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination.



Yesterday, Tuesday, 20 February, police conducted a search at commercial premises in West Belfast during which a number of items were also seized and removed for further examination.



The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce, said: “It is just over one week since the brutal murder of Raymond Johnston.

The manner in which Raymond’s murder was carried out was particularly savage.



“The gunmen were in the house for a very short period of time and he was murdered in front of an 11-year-old girl and his partner.



“We are determined to catch those responsible and give justice to the Johnston family and while we have made progress in the investigation, we still need help from the community.



“Did you see Raymond the day he was murdered? Can you remember where and when you saw him, and who was he with?



“I am appealing to any members of the public that had contact with Raymond, or anyone who was in the area at any time on Tuesday 13 February and had a dash cam fitted in their vehicles to contact us.



“Witnesses, or those with any information that could assist our investigation, are asked to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”