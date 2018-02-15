Raymond Johnston: PSNI appeal to establish Belfast man's movements on day he was murdered

Police have appealed for help to establish the movements of murder victim Raymond Johnston on the day he was killed.

The 28-year-old died after being shot at a house in Glenbawn Avenue, west Belfast, just before 8pm on Tuesday (February 13).

Police at the scene

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch say they are interested in the movements of a dark-coloured car suspected to have been involved in Mr Johnston's murder and anyone who may have seen a man wearing a blue coat with fur around the hood make off from the scene getting into this vehicle.

Police have set up an incident room and are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and are reviewing CCTV from the area but need the help of local people.

“Police are meeting with Raymond’s family, and trained Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to provide them with dedicated support at this very difficult time," Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said.

"In particular, I am appealing to anyone who met with, or spoke with Raymond any time on Tuesday to contact us.

Detective chief inspector Geoff Boyce

"I would ask people to jog their memories, and try to recall if they saw Raymond on Tuesday - do you remember where and when you saw him. Was he with anyone? What was he doing?

"No matter how insignificant you think a detail may be, it could make a difference so, please tell us. It could help us solve this savage murder and lead us to those who are responsible."

He added: "At this stage, we know there were two gunmen.

"I am keen to establish the movements of a dark-coloured car that is suspected to have been involved in Raymond’s murder and anyone who may have seen a man wearing a blue coat with fur around the hood make off from the scene getting into this vehicle.

"I would ask any members of the public who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, and were travelling on Glenbawn Avenue, Glenbawn Square, Bryanswell Road, Bellsteel Road, Pantridge Road, Stewartstown Road or Colinwell Road between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, 13 February to contact detectives at Musgrave. You may have footage that could help us piece together what happened on Tuesday night and lead us to those behind this brutal act.

“Witnesses, or those with any information that could assist our investigation, are asked to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.