Raymond McCreesh: man behind IRA playground row

The ongoing row over a Newry playground named after IRA man Raymond McCreesh has made national headlines – and still goes on.

But who was the south Armagh man who died in May 1981 almost four decades ago, and what did he do to inspire such devotion that banners recently erected in the playground named after him declare him to be “our hero”?

In June 1976 he was one of four IRA men arrested while launching an attack on any Army observation post at Belleeks, just west of Newry. He was later given 14 years for attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of firearms and IRA membership.

He and three accomplices used four weapons used in the Kingsmills massacre five months previously and just five miles south. The atrocity saw 10 Protestants pulled out of their work minibus by the IRA and shot dead in a purely sectarian attack.

The seventh of eight children, McCreesh was born in Camlough in 1957 to parents James, a local council worker, and Susan.

Sinn Fein published a detailed profile of him after his 1981 death, describing him as “a quiet, shy and good-humoured republican”, who although captured at only 19, already had “almost three years active republican involvement” behind him. He was “one of the most dedicated and invaluable republican activists ... who could show leadership and aggression where necessary”.

At school he was regarded as a “hothead” in history classes and joined the IRA youth wing early in 1973, graduating to the IRA later that year.

His first job was at a Lisburn steel company. However, in a chilling echo of Kingsmills, Sinn Fein said he gave the job up because he travelled daily “in a bus” from Newry and was concerned by “the prevailing high level of sectarian assassinations” which made him decide such a regular route was simply “too risky”.

Instead he took up a milk round, which Sinn Fein said allowed him to observe soldiers and other “untoward” activity; he was “very keen to suggest and take part in operations”. At least one customer was shot by the IRA during the period he delivered their milk.

Police records on the weapon he was arrested with, an M1 Garand, find it was only used during his short IRA career. Aside from Kingsmills, it was used between March 1974 and June 1976 to murder an RUC constable, a soldier, a postmaster and a UDR soldier and for the attempted murder of a postman. It is not known for certain if McCreesh fired any of these shots.

He launched his last attack on June 25 1976 when he, Danny McGuinness, Patrick Quinn and one other volunteer approached the Army post at Belleeks. However, soldiers spotted them first and opened fire. McCreesh and Quinn fled to a nearby house where McCreesh’s first action was to phone the RUC, pressing them to save him from pursuing soldiers.

“I rang 999 to the police at Bessbrook,” he later told the RUC. “I said who I was and the Army had me surrounded and that we would surrender to the police.” He added: “I thought I was going to be shot.”

McCreesh died after 61 days on hunger strike, pressing for recognition as a political prisoner. Three days after the strikes ended the government granted some republican demands, causing strong unionist protest. But the protest had a much bigger outcome, the relaunch of Sinn Fein into electoral politics.