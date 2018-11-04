RBL event was an ‘opportunity to reflect on sacrifices of many’

More than 2,000 people gathered at Belfast Waterfront on Saturday night for the Royal British Legion’s Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance.

The audience were treated to performances from Belfast-born West End star Rachel Tucker, classical crossover artist Karl McGuckin, The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment and The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment.

An eclectic musical programme featured songs from hit movies as well as more traditional hymns and military laments.

John Stewart, RBL NI district chairman, said the event – part of the Legion’s ‘thank you’ to the First World War generation – had “provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices of many”.