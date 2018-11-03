RBL members to unveil new artwork in memory of fallen

Members of the Fivemiletown branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) will gather in the town’s memorial garden today (1pm) for the official dedication of a new sculpture to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

The silhouette of a WW1 soldier standing with his head bowed will be unveiled alongside 73 metal poppies – one in memory of each of the servicemen from the area who gave their lives while serving in the armed forces during the First and Second World Wars.

The new artwork will stand beside Fivemiletown RBL’s Enniskillen bomb memorial, which remembers the 12 people killed in the IRA attack in November 1987.

Prior to today’s service of dedication a coffee morning will take place in the town’s RBL club (10am - 1pm) at Ballagh Road to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.