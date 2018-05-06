Reaction: They 'have nothing to offer this community but fear'

The placing of a pipe bomb in a Newtownabbey security alert has been condemned.

SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland said those who planted a pipe bomb device in the garden of local residents in the Arthur Avenue area of Newtownabbey "have nothing to offer this community but fear".

“This callous move could have cost people their lives today," she said. “I would ask anyone with information to contact crimestoppers.”

PSNI inspector Arnie O'Neill urged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"A viable pipe bomb type device has been recovered and taken away for further examination," he said.

Councillor Michael Goodman condemned those responsible.

"This attack was wrong and must be utterly condemned," said the Sinn Fein representative.

"It has brought nothing but disruption to the local community, with residents being evacuated from their homes.

"Those responsible have nothing to offer the community.

"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI."