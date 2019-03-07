Reaction to deaths of three people in flat

A Sinn Fein Councillor has reacted to the shocking deaths of three people in a Newry flat.

Councillor Charlie Casey has said the community in Newry is in shock after the deaths of three people in the area in Glinree Court.

“The community in Newry is in shock after what happened in today," he said.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families.

"Details are still emerging and a police investigation is underway and that should be allowed to proceed.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”