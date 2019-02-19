Rebel DUP councillor Tom Smith won’t quit party ‘at this time’ after deselection

Ards and North Down DUP councillor Tom Smith says he has “no plans to resign” from the party “at this time”, despite its decision not to select him to defend his seat in the council elections in May.

Mr Smith, who last year publicly disagreed twice with his party group over proposals to light up Ards Town Hall in rainbow colours in support of the area’s LGBT residents, says his “people first, party second” philosophy did not sit well with the party, and his deselection came as no surprise.

“I very much believe that we live in a diverse borough and as a councillor, and as a person, I believe I should do all I can to reach out to all sections of this community,” Mr Smith said. “I make no apologies for this at all and certainly have no regrets.”

Another DUP councillor who voted with Mr Smith on the issue, Alistair Cathcart, has been selected to defend his seat.

Claiming that the DUP wanted him to sit on council and be “a nodding dog”, Mr Smith continued: “At my recent selection meeting with the party they asked me if I would obey the council group’s decisions. I was honest with them and said that I could not if I thought that decision was wrong or it went against my conscience. Obviously this is not what they wanted to hear.

“You would think that after the likes of RHI, they would encourage those with dissenting voices, people with alternative opinions who would not blindly follow the herd.

“It is clear that the DUP were asking me to do something that I have not done in the past, that is to sit on council and just be a nodding dog for them, someone ready to put their hand up for a vote whenever it is required.

“If that is the price they are asking to become one of their candidates then it is a price I am not willing to pay.

“Of course, I am sure there will be those who will be more than happy to sit there and put their hand up on command. That isn’t me.”

Mr Smith, a member of the DUP for 12 years, said he will take a decision about whether or not to stand in the election as an independent in the next few weeks.

“During the last four years I have tried to work for everyone and to judge every issue on its own merits. I have tried to make decisions based on what I believe is best for our borough and not on what I have been told to do before a meeting. I have always believed, and continue to believe, people first, party second. That will not change.

“During my remaining time as a councillor I will do my best to continue to try and build a borough for everyone.”

The DUP said the selection process for the election had been very competitive and given the volume of applicants, a “significant number of people including sitting councillors” had not been successful.

Asked if they wanted to respond to Mr Smith’s comments, a spokesperson said the party had no further comment to make on the matter.