Recognition for woman who preserved unbroken weather record at Armagh Observatory

Armagh Observatory has been recognised among an elite group of weather stations, thanks in no small part to a woman who kept the observatory running after her husband’s tragic death.

Just over a century ago, in 1917, Theresa Hardcastle’s husband Alfred took ill and died on his way to Armagh to take up the directorship of the observatory which had been set up in 1794.

Hannah Taylor (second right, dressed as Theresa Hardcastle) with S�amus Walsh, Met �ireann; Simon Gilbert, Met Office UK; and Evelyn Cusack, Met �ireann

Theresa chose to fulfil her husband’s role, restoring the observatory which had fallen into disrepair and laying the foundation for the directors to come.

Because of Theresa’s intervention Armagh now boasts an unbroken meteorological record of 224 years for which it has been given a Centennial Weather Station Award from the World Meteorological Organisation.

The award was formally celebrated last Monday and Tuesday at events attended by representatives of the World Meteorological Organisation, the UK Met Office and Met Eireann.

Theresa Hardcastle’s granddaughter Deb Perceval was in attendance as her grandmother’s special contribution was celebrated.

Shane Kelly of Armagh Observatory pictured with the sunshine recorder, a 19th century device which still performs accurately today. Photo by Presseye.com

The role of Shane Kelly, who has been diligently recording observations for almost 20 years, was also recognised.

Mr Kelly’s contribution will soon be the longest since daily records began in 1795.

Scans of the measurements recorded in the observer’s daily weather log book can be obtained from the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium website going all the way back to 1794.

Simon Gilbert from the UK Met Office added: “We manage an extensive network of surface observing stations known as the Voluntary Climate Network.

“Six of these sites, including Armagh, have now been awarded Centennial Station status by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), recognising their global importance for collecting long records of accurate observations and for providing a unique history of recent climate. Without the individuals who, over the years, have cared for these sites and submitted observations every day, the irreplaceable record of the UK’s climate would not have survived.

“Each site is provided with equipment that is calibrated, installed and inspected by the Met Office, but we are still as reliant today on the individuals who take additional observations and who maintain and watch over the sites every day.”

l Ben Lowry, Page 11