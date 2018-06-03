Record number of local volunteer groups pick up top Royal honour

A record number of volunteer groups across Northern Ireland have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service.

A total of 23 local organisations have been named as winners of the prestigious awards this year – the highest number in the 16 years the awards have been running.

The diverse range of winners this year includes charitable organisations, residents’ groups, community organisations, societies, clubs and a concert band.

Among this year’s winners is Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge short breaks centre in Newcastle, Co Down.

Wendy McCulla, Chair of Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are honoured that Cancer Fund for Children has been awarded this award in recognition of our inspirational volunteers who generously give their time to help support children and young people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.”

Walter Rader, the Northern Ireland representative for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, congratulated all the local organisations receiving awards this year.

“I am delighted to welcome this outstanding number of groups in Northern Ireland being granted the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year – the highest number in the 16-year history of the awards,” he said.

“Around 100 organisations across Northern Ireland have previously been granted the award, and I am delighted that in 2018 another 23 groups are being added to that exclusive list.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

The award, which is part of the honours system, is the MBE for volunteer groups and recognises the efforts of those who provide services benefiting their community.

The full list of QAVS 2018 Northern Ireland winners is:

Assistance Dogs NI; Britannia Concert Band; Cancer Fund for Children, Daisy Lodge; Carrickfergus Gasworks Preservation Society; Carrickfergus Junior Gateway; Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group; Clogher Valley Agricultural Society; Co Down Traction Engine Club; Diamond Project Residents’ Group; East Belfast Community Counselling; Foyle Child Contact Centre; Glentoran Football Club; LCC Community Trust Lisburn; Lisburn Community Circus; Lisburn Downtown Centre; Resurgam Community Development Trust; Team Aspie, Cookstown; The ARC Healthy Living Centre; The Churches Trust; The Independent Advocacy Volunteers of Inspire; Ulster Aviation Society; Vineyard Compassion; Wise Men of the East Network, Belfast.