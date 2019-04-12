Reignite your love of all things 80s with the Ulster Orchestra

The Ulster Orchestra is thrilled to announce the next instalment in their 2018/2019 Pops series.

Renowned West End vocalists Alison Jiear and David Shannon and will be joining the Orchestra for a very special celebration of 80s music at the Belfast Waterfront on Saturday April 27 at 7.45pm.

This is a unique chance to catch a full symphony orchestra performing a high energy journey through the smash hits and Day-Glo anthems of the 1980s.

Power ballads, rock anthems, disco hits – The Ulster Orchestra’s 80s mixtape is guaranteed to get you dancing in your seats. From It’s Raining Men to We Will Rock You, it’s the perfect salute to the decade that style forgot.

Tickets are available online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or by calling 028 90 334455.