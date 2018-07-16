Relatives of those being treated in hospital should ring this number

A health trust in Northern Ireland dealing with a 'major incident' has issued a telephone number for people to ring to check if their loved ones are amongst the 14 people currently being treated.

The number is 0800 111 4021 and was issued by the Southern Trust on Monday evening.

"Staff are currently assessing and treating patients from the chemical incident at Kilkeel," said the trust on social media.

"Anyone who wants to confirm if their relative has been involved can phone 0800 111 4021."

A 'major incident' was declared shortly after a suspected chemical leak near Kilkeel Harbour on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Kilkeel Harbour. (Photo: Google Street View)

Emergency services remain at the scene and the Southern Trust has also advised the public to stay away from their A&E department unless they have a life-threatening condition.

