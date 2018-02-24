Release of film about life of tragic nun will coincide with death

A new film chronicling the life of Sister Clare Crockett, the nun from Londonderry who died in an earthquake in Ecuador, is to be released in April on the second anniversary of her death.

The 33-year-old nun, who was from the Brandywell area of the city, died when the school she was teaching in collapsed in the earthquake in Playa Prieta on April 16, 2016.

‘All or Nothing: Sr Clare Crockett’ documents her journey from the streets of Londonderry to taking Holy Orders with the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother.

The religious order, which said the film is being released on a not-for-profit basis, is inviting groups or individuals to organise the screening of the film in cities and towns.

A spokeswoman for the order said: “The important thing is that the organised event does not have an economic purpose, but an apostolic one: with the desire that God’s love, which changed Sr Clare, may be proclaimed through her life.”

They said many strangers wrote to them following Sr Clare’s death saying they believed she was helping them.

The film – released in Ireland, Spain, the US and Ecuador – is based on an archive of photographs and recordings of Sr Clare in the last 15 years.