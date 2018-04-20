Released on bail over Carnlough shop robbery charges

A man has appeared in court accused of having a sawn-off, double-barrelled, shotgun, or an imitation, with intent to cause fear during a hold-up when thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and cash were allegedly taken from a shop in Carnlough.

Jonathan Joseph White (30), whose address was given as Coates Row, Belfast, appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces three charges - robbery of the Spar, Harbour Road, Carnlough, of £6,000 worth of cigarettes, tobacco and £1,600 in cash on July 6 last year.

The second charge is possessing a firearm/imitation firearm with intent to cause another person to believe that unlawful violence would be used and the third charge is that he false imprisoned staff.

A PSNI detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

A prosecutor said the case is linked to a co-accused.

A man, 35 at the time and who had an address in Antrim town, appeared at court last year.

White, who was represented by lawyer Adrian Harvey, was released on £500 bail until May with several conditions.

Bail conditions include residing at an address approved by police; he is not to enter licensed premises or consume alcohol and has to submit to a breath test if asked to do so by police.

He is not to possess any illegal drugs or ‘illegal highs’ and he has to abide by any recommendations made by his GP.

There is to be no contact with the co-accused; there is an 11pm-8am curfew with electronic monitoring; and he is not to enter either Antrim town or Carnlough.

Last year, in a media statement, police said it was reported that at around 10.55pm on Thursday July 6 that ‘three masked men, some carrying suspected firearms, entered premises on Harbour Road and threatened members of staff.’

The PSNI statement said: ‘The males made off with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes in the direction of Waterfoot. The members of staff were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.’

The statement said a car, believed to have been involved in the incident, was found on fire on Tower Road a short time later.