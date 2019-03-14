Renewed appeal issued for missing Nicola Steele

Police and the family of missing 47-year- old Nicola Steele are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Nicola, from the Newtownards area, is described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall with dirty fair hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans , a peach coloured top and a ¾ length black quilted jacket.



A PSNI spokesman said they have CCTV footage of Nicola exiting a bus station in Belfast onto Victoria Street at approximately 12.23pm on Tuesday, 12 March.



A spokesman said: "We do not know if Nicola is still in the Belfast area, however I would ask anyone in the Belfast, Newtownards or Antrim areas to let us know if they see here.



"I would ask Nicola, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact police at Newtownards on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 987 12/03/19."