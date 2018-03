Police are continuing to appeal for assistance from the public in locating missing 15-year-old John Crumlish.

John, from the Omagh area, was last seen on March 17 - and was reported missing that evening.

He is described as 5ft 3ins tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing skinny jeans, a black and grey Nike hoody and black and white Converse trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1111 17/03/18.