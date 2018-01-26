Renewed police appeal to trace Michael Cullen

Police have issued a renewed appeal to locate missing person, Michael Cullen.

A police spokesperson said: “Michael has been missing from the Upper Castle Park area of Belfast since Tuesday, January 9.

“He was last seen at 10.42am on this date walking along Upper Castle Park in the direction of Belfast Castle Country Park.

“Michael is described as being 5ft 9” in height, thin build, brown eyes with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green parka style jacket, grey jumper and dark coloured trousers.”

The spokesperson added: “If anyone has any information that may assist police or his family and friends in finding Michael, please contact police on 101 and quote serial 622 of 09/01/2018.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.”