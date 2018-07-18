Report expected into Ian Paisley’s £100k holiday allegations

A parliamentary watchdog is due to publish a report today into claims DUP MP Ian Paisley and his family received £100,000 in lavish holidays from a foreign government.

The North Antrim MP referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over the claim that he had broken Commons’ rules by failing to declare the alleged gifts.

The allegations emerged in the The Daily Telegraph in September 2017. The article alleged that not only had Mr Paisley and his family received two holidays in the space of three months from the Sri Lankan government, but that he had failed to declare the apparent gift in the Commons Register of Members’ Interests.

The former Stormont junior minister has declared a series of other trips to Sri Lanka, a beautiful holiday destination but a country which has a controversial record on human rights.

The newspaper alleged that in discussions with Sri Lankan officials, Mr Paisley had offered to help their country broker an oil deal, saying that he had “significant arrangements with national oil suppliers” in Oman and Nigeria.

At the time, Mr Paisley branded the article “defamatory” and said it was “devoid of fact or logic”.